Length 41.6m
Year 2004

Infatuation

2004

Sail Yacht

Infatuation is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Jongert Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Infatuation measures 41.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 feet and a beam of 8.06 feet.

Infatuation has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Infatuation also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Accommodation

Infatuation accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Infatuation flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

cabins:

4

beam:

8.06m

crew:

5

draft:

2.75m
