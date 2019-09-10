Infinity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine in Gallo D'alba, Italy.

Infinity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Mondomarine in Gallo D'alba, Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Infinity measures 40.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.48 metres.

Infinity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Her interior design is by Frédéric Mechiche.

Infinity also features naval architecture by Sydac and Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Infinity has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Infinity has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Infinity accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Infinity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C 18/2.

Infinity is a RINA class yacht.