Infinity is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Cobra Yacht.

Cobra Yachts have been specialising in the construction and brokerage of luxury superyachts since 1978. Their boats are built to the highest international standard that has afforded the yard an unrivalled reputation for excellence in their field.

Design

Infinity measures 46.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.20 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Infinity has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Cobra Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Infinity has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Infinity has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Infinity accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Infinity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is CBR-S 46.

Infinity is a Rina Charter Class class yacht.