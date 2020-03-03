Infinity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Infinity measures 88.50 feet in length and has a beam of 14.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,950 tonnes.

Infinity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Infinity also features naval architecture by Oceanco and Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Infinity has a top speed of 18.50 knots.

Infinity has a fuel capacity of 280,000 litres.

Accommodation

Infinity accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.

Other Specifications

Infinity has a hull NB of Y710.