Infinity Of Cowes is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Infinity Of Cowes measures 28.96 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.

Infinity Of Cowes has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Infinity Of Cowes has a top speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Infinity Of Cowes accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Infinity Of Cowes flies the flag of British.