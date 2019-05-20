Read online now
Length 28.96m
Year 2008

Infinity Of Cowes

2008

Motor Yacht

Infinity Of Cowes is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Infinity Of Cowes measures 28.96 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.

Infinity Of Cowes has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

Infinity Of Cowes has a top speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Infinity Of Cowes accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Infinity Of Cowes flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7m

crew:

4

draft:

-
