Length 28.96m
Year 2008
Infinity Of Cowes
Motor Yacht
Infinity Of Cowes is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.
Design
Infinity Of Cowes measures 28.96 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.
Infinity Of Cowes has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.
Performance and Capabilities
Infinity Of Cowes has a top speed of 11.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Infinity Of Cowes accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Infinity Of Cowes flies the flag of British.