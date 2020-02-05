Ingot is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Burger Boat Company.

Ingot is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Ingot measures 46.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 metres and a beam of 8.84 metres.

Ingot has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Her interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Ingot also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ingot has a fuel capacity of 66,245 litres, and a water capacity of 13,249 litres.

Other Specifications

Ingot has a hull NB of 503.