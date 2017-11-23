Ingot is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Ingot measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Ingot has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Ingot has a top speed of 20.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ingot has a top speed of 20.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ingot has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Ingot accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ingot has a hull NB of 483C.

Ingot flies the flag of the USA.