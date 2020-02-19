Ink is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ink measures 44.06 metres in length and has a beam of 9.05 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 450 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Ink also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Ink has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ink accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.