Inmocean is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Fitzroy Yachts.

Design

Inmocean measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Inmocean has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

Inmocean also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Inmocean has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Inmocean has a fuel capacity of 16,585 litres, and a water capacity of 4,600 litres.

Accommodation

Inmocean accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inmocean has a hull NB of FY09.

Inmocean flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.