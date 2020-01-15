Inoui is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Vitters Shipyard in Zwartsluis, Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Inoui measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.40 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Inoui has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Inoui also features naval architecture by Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

Inoui has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Inoui accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inoui has a hull NB of 3066.

Inoui flies the flag of Switzerland.