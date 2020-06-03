Length 30.48m
Year 1985
Insatiable
1985|
Motor Yacht
Insatiable is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2000.
Design
Insatiable measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.
Insatiable has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Her interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.
Accommodation
Insatiable accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Insatiable has a White hull.
Insatiable flies the flag of the USA.