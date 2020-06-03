Read online now
30.48m
1985

Insatiable is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Insatiable measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Insatiable has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Accommodation

Insatiable accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Insatiable has a White hull.

Insatiable flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

