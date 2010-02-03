Insignia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Elsflether Werft and most recently refitted in 2003.

Insignia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Elsflether Werft and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Insignia measures 55.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Insignia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Insignia also features naval architecture by Alpha Marine and Elsflether Werft.

Performance and Capabilities

Insignia has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Insignia has a fuel capacity of 111,000 litres, and a water capacity of 34,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Insignia accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Insignia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 399.

Insignia is a Lloyds Register EMEA 100A1 Yacht class yacht.