Inspiration is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Inspiration measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 8.45 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Inspiration has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Inspiration also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Inspiration is a semi-custom Fast 125' model.

Fast 125′ can be delivered with Azipull Carbon Thrusters from Rolls-Royce.

Other yachts based on this Fast 125' semi-custom model include: My Way, Charade, Iron Man.

Performance and Capabilities

Inspiration has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Inspiration has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Inspiration has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Inspiration accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inspiration has a hull NB of BF103.

Inspiration is a RI class yacht.