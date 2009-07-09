Integrity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2014.

Integrity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2014.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Integrity measures 34.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Integrity has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Integrity also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Integrity has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Integrity has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Integrity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Integrity has a Snow White hull, whose NB is 7704.