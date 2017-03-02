Read online now
Length 42.98m
Year 1977

Integrity

1977

|

Motor Yacht

Integrity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Gulf Craft, in United Arab Emirates and most recently refitted in 2004.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Integrity measures 42.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Integrity has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Astinave.

Performance and Capabilities

Integrity has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Integrity accommodates up to 16 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Integrity is an ISM class yacht.

Build Team

