This new, groundbreaking 88.8 metre project is a collaboration between Abeking & Rasmussen, Andrew Winch Designs and Y.CO. INTENSITY is built on the same proven hull and engineering platform as the recent 82 metre KIBO, offering a quick and economical build package. With German build quality from a world leader in custom yacht building and pedigree design from a multi award winning studio, INTENSITY is ready for purchase for a visionary Owner.

“The striking tri-deck superstructure, incorporating elegant curves and glass wrapping, appears iridescent in the reflection of the water and sunlight. Welcoming, spacious decks provide the perfect environment to entertain guests and relax in the warmth of the sun. I am very proud of INTENSITY’S extraordinary design and excited about working with Abeking & Rasmussen and Y.CO to bring this beautiful and striking superyacht to life,” says Andrew Winch.



Till von Krause, Sales Director at Abeking & Rasmussen adds: “We are excited to collaborate with Andrew Winch Designs on this groundbreaking project. His design, twinned with the German quality for which our yard is known, will make INTENSITY one of the most incredible yachts built for a generation. Built on a proven platform but with a bespoke design, the Owner will have the comfort of a well-tested yacht with a totally unique exterior.”