Intermarine 95 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Intermarine , in Brazil.

Design

Intermarine 95 measures 28.95 metres in length.

Intermarine 95 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Intermarine 95 has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .