Intermission is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Intermission measures 31.09 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Intermission has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Donald O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Brockshmidt .

Intermission also features naval architecture by Donald O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Intermission has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Intermission has a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Intermission accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.