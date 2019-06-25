Inti Cube is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Wally.

Design

Inti Cube measures 28.55 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Wally.

Inti Cube also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

Inti Cube accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.