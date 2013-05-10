Intrepid is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2011.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Intrepid measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.34 metres.

Intrepid has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Intrepid has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Intrepid accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Intrepid has a hull NB of 110002.