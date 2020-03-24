Intrepid is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Feadship in Kaag, Norfolk Island and most recently refitted in 2004.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Intrepid measures 31.09 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.49 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Intrepid also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Intrepid has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Intrepid has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Intrepid has a fuel capacity of 20,136 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Intrepid accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Intrepid has a hull NB of 706.

Intrepid flies the flag of the USA.