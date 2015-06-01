Read online now
Length 24.55m
Year 2005

Intrigue is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Yachting Developments, in New Zealand.

Yachting Developments is an international award-winning builder and refitter of both performance sail and motor composite superyachts. A genuine shipbuilding leader in the South Pacific, the privately-owned company is driven by passion and perfection to create vessels tailor-made to each individual client.

Design

Intrigue measures 24.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Intrigue has an epoxy composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Yachting Developments.

Intrigue also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.25m

crew:

-

draft:

3.5m
