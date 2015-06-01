Intrigue is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Yachting Developments, in New Zealand.

Design

Intrigue measures 24.55 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Intrigue has an epoxy composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Yachting Developments.

Intrigue also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities