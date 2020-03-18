Intuition II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Intuition II measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 10.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 969 tonnes.

Intuition II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Indart Ltd.

Her interior design is by Southampton Yacht Services Ltd.

Intuition II also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Intuition II has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Intuition II has a fuel capacity of 85,500 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Intuition II accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Intuition II has a hull NB of 326.

Intuition II is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.