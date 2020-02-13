Intuition Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1995.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Intuition Lady measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 321 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Intuition Lady has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Intuition Lady also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Intuition Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Intuition Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1995.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Intuition Lady measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 321 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Intuition Lady has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Intuition Lady also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Intuition Lady has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Intuition Lady has a fuel capacity of 67,373 litres, and a water capacity of 29,550 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Intuition Lady accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Intuition Lady has a hull NB of FB121.

Intuition Lady is a BV/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.