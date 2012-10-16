Read online now
Length 32.64m
Year 2013

Inukshuk

2013

|

Sail Yacht

Inukshuk is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Baltic Yachts , in Finland.

Design

Inukshuk measures 32.64 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.85 feet and a beam of 7.43 feet.

Inukshuk has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

Inukshuk also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Inukshuk has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Inukshuk accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inukshuk flies the flag of Marshall Islands.

Build Team

