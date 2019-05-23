Invader is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Invader is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Codecasa.

Design

Invader measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 608 tonnes.

Invader has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Invader also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Invader has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Invader has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Invader accommodates up to 14 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Invader has a hull NB of C.106.