Length 49.3m
Year 1905
Invader
1905|
Sail Yacht
Invader is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1905 by Lawley.
Design
Invader measures 49.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.16 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.
Invader has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Albert Stanton Chesebrough.
Her interior design is by Anna Signorini.
Invader also features naval architecture by Studio C.E.D..
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Invader has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.