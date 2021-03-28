Invader is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1905 by Lawley.

Invader is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1905 by Lawley.

Design

Invader measures 49.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.16 metres and a beam of 7.77 metres.

Invader has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Albert Stanton Chesebrough.

Her interior design is by Anna Signorini.

Invader also features naval architecture by Studio C.E.D..

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Invader has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.