Invictus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Delta Marine in Seattle, United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Invictus measures 65.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 13.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,485 tonnes.

Invictus has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Diane Johnson Design.

Invictus also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Invictus has a top speed of 16.80 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Invictus has a fuel capacity of 195,000 litres, and a water capacity of 53,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Invictus accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Invictus is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 211042.

Invictus is a Lloyd’s Register and LY2 class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.