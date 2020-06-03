Inxs is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Inxs is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Inxs measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Inxs has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Inxs also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Inxs has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Inxs has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Inxs accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Inxs has a hull NB of 106-05.