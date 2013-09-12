We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Ion
1993|
Motor Yacht
Ion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Ion measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.71 metres.
Ion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.
Ion also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson and Jongert Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Ion has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Ion has a top speed of 11 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Ion has a fuel capacity of 4,150 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ion accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ion has a hull NB of 368.