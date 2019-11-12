Ionian Princess is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Ionian Princess is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Ionian Princess measures 45.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 416 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ionian Princess has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Ionian Princess also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Ionian Princess has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ionian Princess has a fuel capacity of 34,420 litres, and a water capacity of 7,840 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ionian Princess accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ionian Princess is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 018.

Ionian Princess is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.