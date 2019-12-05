We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Iovy
1990|
Motor Yacht
Iovy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa.
Design
Iovy measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Iovy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Iovy also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Iovy has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Iovy has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Iovy has a hull NB of F.53.