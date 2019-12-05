Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 34.5m
Year 1990

Iovy

1990

|

Motor Yacht

Iovy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa.

Design

Iovy measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Iovy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Iovy also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Iovy has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Iovy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa.

Design

Iovy measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Iovy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Iovy also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Iovy has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Iovy has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Iovy has a hull NB of F.53.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

2.4m
Other Codecasa yachts
Related News