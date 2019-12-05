Iovy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa.

Iovy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Codecasa.

Design

Iovy measures 34.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Iovy has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Iovy also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Iovy has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Iovy has a fuel capacity of 52,000 litres, and a water capacity of 32,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Iovy has a hull NB of F.53.