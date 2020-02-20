Ipanema is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Ipanema measures 49.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ipanema has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hot Lab: yacht & design.

Hot Lab Studio began its story in Milan in 2004, basing its activity upon the ideas of three designers, Michele Dragoni, Enrico Lumini and Antonio Romano who had previously worked in Automotive and Interior design.

Ipanema also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Ipanema has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Ipanema has a fuel capacity of 80,300 litres, and a water capacity of 11,800 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ipanema accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Ipanema has a hull NB of C22-04.

Ipanema is an A1 Commercial Yachting Service  AMS (E) class yacht. She flies the flag of Cook Islands.