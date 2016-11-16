Ipanemas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Tecnomar in Massa, Italy.

Ipanemas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Tecnomar in Massa, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Ipanemas measures 45.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 8.31 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Ipanemas has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tecnomar.

Performance and Capabilities

Ipanemas has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ipanemas has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ipanemas accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ipanemas has a hull NB of 07-43.