IPHARRA is one of the largest cruising catamarans of the world. She is also the FIRST sailing catamaran in the world from a Double Deck line, and the third biggest sloop rigged catamaran of the world.

The huge outdoor space represents an important area of the yacht which is one of the best assets of large cruising catamarans. Passengers have a choice of staying in the shade of the 50m2 cockpit or can enjoy sunbathing on the 50m² flybridge and bow nets. In the cockpit, there is a long sofa and table to ensure comfortable alfresco dining and relaxing moments for 10-12 guests. The wide sofa covers the tender garage and provides a rest area in the shade after an active day spent in the sun. In the evening, a “starry sky” effect will be ensured thanks to the colourful yet discrete LED lights in the ceiling.

On the flybridge, accessible via a set of spiral stairs from the cockpit, the main navigation station is positioned in the centre; all sails manoeuvring can be easily done from here thanks to hydraulic winches, bow thrusters and magic trim installed by the mast. A spacious captain seat for three faces the navigation station and the carbon steering wheel. The fly is supplied with a fully equipped bar and dining area for twelve people along with deck chairs to relax while sunbathing. As for entertainment, the fly is connected to a Bose hi-fi system from the saloon with 2 speakers. To fully appreciate ideal charter vacations, the yacht has a full selection of water toys such Kneeboard, Waterskis, Sailing Laser Vago, 2 Electric seabobs, 8 diving equipments, 1 kayak and Snorkelling gear. Two tenders are available for use – the main one of 5.2 m is stocked on the aft launching platform and the second one is hidden in the dinghy garage under the sofa in the cockpit.