Length 31m
Year 1985
Ipsum is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Ipsum measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Ipsum has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Ipsum also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Ipsum has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Ipsum accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.