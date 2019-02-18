Ipsum is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Ipsum measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Ipsum has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Ipsum also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Ipsum has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ipsum accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.