Ira is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker and most recently refitted in 2017.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Ira measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Ira also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Ira is a semi-custom Sunseeker 34M model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 34M semi-custom model include: Samara B, Black and White, Sunseeker 34 #10, Natali of Monaco, Jiva, Le Volpi, Arabella II.

Performance and Capabilities

Ira has a top speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ira accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ira has a hull NB of 34M/12.