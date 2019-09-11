Ancòra, fully built in steel and aluminium, has a length of 42,75 m and a width of approx. 9 m; the external lines are slender, as set by the tradition of Baglietto’s displacement yachts designed by the Italian Designer Francesco Paszkowski.

The internal styling, realized by the Dutch Art-Line studio calls to mind a déco taste reinterpreted with clear modern elements.

Indoors the décor is characterized by the elegance of zebrano wood with polished finishing, fitted in a way to create a contrast between the light and dark essence, mixed with a wise use of Forest Brown marble. The plaited leather on the covering panels makes the environment very comfortable and austere at the same time.

The furniture are partially made in zebrano and polished lacquered wood, and wide areas covered with decorated leather.The onboard lighting has been carefully studied: the natural daylight is ensured by means of wide windows.

The sophisticated indoor artificial light has been obtained thanks to a wise mix of low consumption led built in the ceiling making an indirect light, incandescent lights and fiber optics in order to enhance every single element, the whole combined with stylish lamps.

Particular attention has been paid to the arrangement and use of volumes. On the main deck there is a wide saloon made of two parts: a convivial area and a dining one. Going ahead you reach a spectacular staircase connecting the lower and the upper deck. On the left side, after the corridor, there is the galley while on the starboard side there is the Owner’s wide accommodation made of a relax area with a curved shaped sofa all along the starboard wall and a comfortable cabin provided with an en-suite bathroom including a luxury custom-made bathtub, whose curved shapes and lines are repeated all over the vessel.

The lower deck is totally for the guests: astern there are two double VIP cabins, afore two twin cabins. On the upper deck the saloon is made of a wide convivial area, with a modern touch thanks to a lounge/bar and a TV area. Going ahead along the corridor, on the port side there is the wheelhouse and then a comfortable Captain’s cabin. This deck is also provided with an outdoor dining area. On the flying bridge, a custom pool fully covered with mosaic catches your eyes. Astern this waterfall gives the impression of being suspended on the sea. Afore, a bar, a huge sofa and a big table complete the outfitting.