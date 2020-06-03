Read online now
Length 27m
Year 1997

Irdode is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Notika Teknik and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Irdode measures 27.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Irdode has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Irdode has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Irdode accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Irdode flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

