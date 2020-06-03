We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27m
Year 1997
Irdode
Motor Yacht
Irdode is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Notika Teknik and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Irdode measures 27.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.
Irdode has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Irdode has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Irdode accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Irdode flies the flag of the USA.