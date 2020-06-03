Irelanda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Alloy Yachts.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Irelanda measures 31.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres.

Irelanda has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Irelanda accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.