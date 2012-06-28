Irene's is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Maiora - Fipa Group, in Italy.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Irene's measures 26.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Irene's has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Irene's has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Irene's has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Irene's accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Irene's is a Hellenic Registry class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.