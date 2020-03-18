The Sunrise 63m Irimari, at nearly 1,500 Gross Tons, is the largest of the Sunrise fleet: a majestic ocean-going vessel with transoceanic range, featuring all the amenities of a mega yacht and destined to offer ultimate comfort at sea, for extended cruising and memorable entertainment.

The Sunrise 63m's dimensions offer an ideal combination: a yacht large enough to to be visually breathtaking, and to offer spectacular living spaces, and that can enter most superyacht marinas.

Two vessels are currently under construction at the new Sunrise Yachts Two shipyard with delivery scheduled for 2015. Based on the same hull and technical platform, these yachts feature different styling by Espen Oeino.