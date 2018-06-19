Irina Esc is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Royal Denship .

Design

Irina Esc measures 25.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.4 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Irina Esc has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Irina Esc accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Irina Esc flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.