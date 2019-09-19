Iris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .

Iris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .

Design

Iris measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes.

Iris has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Iris also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Iris has a top speed of 18.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Iris has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Iris accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Iris has a hull NB of 30/10.