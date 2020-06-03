Irish Rover is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Marlow Yachts.

Design

Irish Rover measures 29.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 78 tonnes.

Irish Rover has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Irish Rover has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Irish Rover has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Irish Rover accommodates up to 15 guests in 7 cabins.

Other Specifications

Irish Rover is MCA compliant. She has a Flag Blue hull.

Irish Rover is a Bureau Veritas Classification - Required for European Construction (Includes BV Tonnage Certificate) class yacht.