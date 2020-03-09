Irisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Irisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Irisha measures 51.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes.

Irisha has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Eidsgaard Design.

Irisha also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Irisha has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Irisha has a fuel capacity of 55,500 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

Accommodation

Irisha accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Irisha has a hull NB of 18151.

Irisha flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.