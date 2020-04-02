Irisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Irisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Irisha measures 30.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.34 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Irisha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Irisha also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Irisha has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Irisha has a fuel capacity of 12,350 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Irisha has a hull NB of 103S/12.