Irisha is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Irisha measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Irisha has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Irisha is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Sedation A, Jems, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3, Lady L.

Performance and Capabilities

Irisha has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Irisha has a fuel capacity of 63,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,950 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Irisha accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Irisha is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 14844.

Irisha is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.