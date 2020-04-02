Irisha is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Irisha measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.98 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes.

Irisha has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Irisha also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Irisha has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 21.50 knots.

Irisha has a fuel capacity of 16,400 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 510 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Irisha accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Irisha has a Blue hull.

Irisha flies the flag of Jersey.