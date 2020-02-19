Iron Man is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti, in Italy.

Iron Man is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Iron Man measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 8.46 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 320 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Iron Man has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Iron Man also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Iron Man is a semi-custom Fast 125' model.

Fast 125′ can be delivered with Azipull Carbon Thrusters from Rolls-Royce.

Other yachts based on this Fast 125' semi-custom model include: Inspiration, My Way, Charade.

Performance and Capabilities

Iron Man has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Iron Man has a fuel capacity of 6,604 litres, and a water capacity of 1,056 litres.

Accommodation

Iron Man accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Iron Man has a hull NB of BF 101.

Iron Man is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.